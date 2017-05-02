National Weather Service confirms 7th tornado touched down in state during weekend storms

The National Weather Service office in North Little Rock confirmed that a tornado touched down in Lonoke County this weekend, bringing the state’s total from this weekend's storms to seven.

The seventh confirmed twister formed near the Lonoke/Jefferson county line at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the National Weather Service. It touched down for about seven minutes, moving northeast through farmland, uprooting trees and snapping utility poles, forecasters said. It reportedly lifted when it reached Allport.

The EF-1 tornado had a path length of roughly 5 miles and a path width of 400 yards, according to the statement.

The Little Rock office also confirmed that tornados touched down Saturday and Sunday near Bellefonte in Boone County; in Drew County; near Griffithville in White County; and near Augusta in Woodruff County. All tornados were labeled EF-1 except for the Drew County tornado, which was categorized as an EF-0.

Meteorologist Heather Cross said the weather service’s offices in Tulsa and Memphis confirmed two more twisters in the state. One occurred near Dell in Mississippi County and the other near Natural Dam in Crawford County, Cross said.

Cross said she knew of only one person who was injured in a tornado. A person was hurt when the walls of a home were pushed inward during the Bellefonte tornado Saturday, according to a statement. Twisters brought down trees throughout the state and damaged houses, a mobile home, a shed and other buildings, the weather service said.

At least seven deaths have been linked to the storms.