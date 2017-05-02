PHOTOS: One hurt in pickup-car collision in Little Rock

One person was injured and traffic was stopped Tuesday morning after a pickup and a car collided in Little Rock, police said.

The wreck happened around 10:50 a.m. on a Roosevelt Road bridge over train tracks near Woodrow Street, Little Rock Police Department Sgt. Sue Johnston said.

A dark-colored Buick and a white pickup with a trailer collided, blocking the roadway for a time. Authorities said the driver of the Buick was taken to UAMS Medical Center with a fracture to his arm.

No one in the pickup was injured.

Johnston said a follow-up investigation was needed to determine the cause of the wreck.

Road construction was in progress near the site of the crash. Orange cones lined the side of Roosevelt Road and construction workers watched while authorities cleaned up the wreck.