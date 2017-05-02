Home /
PHOTOS: Pickup flips in collision near downtown Little Rock
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 3:02 p.m.
No one was hurt when a pickup flipped and landed on its top after a collision Tuesday afternoon near downtown Little Rock, police said.
It happened about 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of 12th and Cumberland streets.
A Dodge pickup rolled over, and the cab was crushed against the pavement, while a Ford Explorer suffered damage to its left front.
There was no immediate word on what caused the wreck.
