Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 02, 2017, 3:20 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

PHOTOS: Pickup flips in collision near downtown Little Rock

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 3:02 p.m.

no-one-was-hurt-when-a-pickup-flipped-onto-its-top-in-a-crash-tuesday-afternoon-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY EMMA PETTIT

No one was hurt when a pickup flipped onto its top in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Little Rock.

Click here for larger versions
Photos by Emma Pettit

No one was hurt when a pickup flipped and landed on its top after a collision Tuesday afternoon near downtown Little Rock, police said.

It happened about 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of 12th and Cumberland streets.

A Dodge pickup rolled over, and the cab was crushed against the pavement, while a Ford Explorer suffered damage to its left front.

There was no immediate word on what caused the wreck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTOS: Pickup flips in collision near downtown Little Rock

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online