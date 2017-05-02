Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 02, 2017, 8:45 a.m.

Police: Man with gun enters Arkansas lingerie store, screams he is millionaire, rips items from shelves

By Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

jeffrey-joyner

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jeffrey Joyner

Jacksonville police arrested a 49-year-old man early Monday morning after a lingerie-store clerk said the man ripped items off the racks and fidgeted with a gun, according to an arrest report.

Jeffrey Joyner of Batesville was arrested at 4:47 a.m. outside Cupids Lingerie, 6111 John Harden Drive in Jacksonville, according to the report.

The clerk told police that a man entered the store screaming that he was a millionaire, according to the report. The man became increasingly hostile and began to rip items off the walls and racks, the report said.

The clerk said he also saw the man fidget with his gun, half removing it from its holster, according to the report.

The man followed the clerk throughout the store and into the stockroom, reportedly saying that the clerk was going too slow and needed to hurry, according to the report.

Police charged Joyner with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, first-degree false imprisonment, carrying a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance, according to a report.

Joyner was listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Monday night.

Print Headline: Police beat

Murphy01 says... May 2, 2017 at 8:35 a.m.

Put the meth down and get a life. Trash.

