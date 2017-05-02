Police: North Little Rock shooting victim runs toward officer with bloody face, shirt

A gunshot victim was taken to a Little Rock hospital Monday night after he ran toward police with a bloody face and shirt asking for help, officials said.

A North Little Rock police officer was in the area of 4400 Pike Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when he heard a single gunshot in the area, Sgt. Brian Dedrick said in a news release. The officer then saw a black male with blood on his face and shirt running toward him yelling for help, Dedrick said.

The victim had a gunshot wound to his chest and told police he was shot about two blocks away at 4415 Schaer St., Dedrick said.

The victim, who police did not name, was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment. Police believe his injuries to be serious but not life-threatening, the release said.

Authorities have not named a suspect in the shooting.