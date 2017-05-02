Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 02, 2017, 3:23 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Q&A: DE Nick Fulwider

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 1:34 p.m.

assistant-john-scott-jr-coaches-during-arkansas-football-practice-on-saturday-april-8-2017-at-donald-w-reynolds-razorback-stadium-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Assistant John Scott Jr., coaches during Arkansas' football practice on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Highly recruited defensive end Nick Fulwider spoke about his relationship with defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and his desire to visit Arkansas on Recruiting Thursday.

Fulwider, 6-7, 245 pounds, 4.79 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek, estimates having 26 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others.

He has a 3.4 grade-point average and is looking to study engineering.

