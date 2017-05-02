Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Recruiting Q&A: DE Nick Fulwider
Highly recruited defensive end Nick Fulwider spoke about his relationship with defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and his desire to visit Arkansas on Recruiting Thursday.
Fulwider, 6-7, 245 pounds, 4.79 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek, estimates having 26 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others.
He has a 3.4 grade-point average and is looking to study engineering.
