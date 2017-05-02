Home / Latest News /
Trump campaign says CNN refuses to run ad touting success
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:51 a.m.
NEW YORK — President Trump's campaign is criticizing CNN for refusing to air an advertisement touting the president's achievements during his first 100 days in office, saying the network doesn't want it because the ad "doesn't fit their narrative."
CNN said it requested that the campaign remove a portion that referred to the mainstream media as fake news.
Said CNN: "The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false and per policy will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted."
The Trump campaign said the ad, which says "America has rarely seen such success," is running on Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network.
As of Jan. 19, Trump was a declared presidential candidate 2020.
wolfman says... May 2, 2017 at 12:06 p.m.
My first question is WHY trump is already campaigning? AND kudos to CNN. Trump isn't a success. He has only whined for 100 days...
maxrss12070705 says... May 2, 2017 at 1:16 p.m.
Disagree. Trump is doing things that need to be done that the past regimes refused to do. The media only wants to display Trump in a negative light to push their leftist agenda. It's a shame that the media stopped reporting the news unless it suits their agenda.
RBear says... May 2, 2017 at 1:18 p.m.
max, that's all a matter of perspective. Regarding an ad, CNN has every right as a business to no air his ads if they choose to do so. The fact you claim "leftist agenda" pretty much negated any criticism of Trump. They report facts. He seems to like to stretch facts. Just sayin'.
