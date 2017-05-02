Trump: If 'appropriate,' would talk to N. Korean

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he would meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about heightened tensions over his country's nuclear weapons program -- if the circumstances were right.

"If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it," Trump said Monday in an interview with Bloomberg News. "If it's under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that."

Kim has never met with a foreign leader since taking charge after his father's death in 2011 and hasn't left his isolated country.

"Most political people would never say that," Trump said of his willingness to meet with Kim, "but I'm telling you under the right circumstances I would meet with him. We have breaking news."

But White House spokesman Sean Spicer later said he doesn't see that meeting happening anytime soon. He said Kim would have to show signs of "good faith," and that conditions aren't right for a meeting.

Tensions have escalated since Trump vowed in January that he wouldn't let North Korea develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, and North Korea has labeled American military moves in the region as acts of "intimidation and blackmail." North Korea has continued to test missiles this year after carrying out its fourth and fifth nuclear tests in a decade last year.

The Trump administration has said all options, including a military strike, are on the table, though the administration has emphasized the use of economic sanctions and diplomacy to persuade North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons and missile programs. Trump has said he's leaning on Chinese President Xi Jinping to defuse the situation, given China's economic influence with its neighbor. Trump and Xi met last month at the U.S. president's private club in Florida and have talked several times since.

Then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright was the last top U.S. official to meet with a North Korean leader. She discussed the country's nuclear program with Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, in 2000. At the time, she was the most senior official to visit the communist state in the 50 years since the Korean War.

Also on Monday, a U.S. official said an anti-missile defense system recently installed in South Korea is now operational.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss military operations overseas, said the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, an American-made system to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles, had reached initial operating capability.

The U.S. military's installation of the system in South Korea has been contested. China considers the system a threat to its own security, while critics in South Korea allege that the United States is scrambling to set up the system before that country can hold a presidential election on May 9 that might lead to a decision to halt its use altogether. Moon Jae-in, the leading candidate in that race, has said he would review the previous government's acceptance of the system, saying the security benefits would not be worth the worsened relations with China, which is South Korea's biggest trading partner.

A recent North Korean missile test took place as the U.S. aircraft carrier Carl Vinson was sailing into Korean waters to conduct a joint naval exercise with South Korea. North Korea, which condemns the drill as a rehearsal for invasion, has threatened to turn the aircraft carrier into a "giant heap of scrap metal" and "bury it in the sea." South Korean and U.S. officials have warned that the North could be preparing to conduct its sixth nuclear test.

Information for this article was contributed by Margaret Talev and Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News; by Choe Sang-hun of The New York Times; and by staff members of The Associated Press.

