Trump: U.S. needs September 'shutdown' to fix Senate 'mess'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that the nation "needs a good 'shutdown' in September" to fix a "mess" in the Senate, issuing contradictory messages ahead of key votes on a spending plan to keep the federal government running.

Trump's embrace of a government shutdown came days after he accused Senate Democrats of seeking a shutdown and obstructing majority Republicans during recent budget negotiations. Lawmakers said Sunday they had reached an agreement to avoid a shutdown until September — a deal that does not include several provisions sought by Trump, including funding for a border wall.

Congress is expected to vote this week on the $1.1 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September. The White House on Monday praised the deal as a win for the nation's military, health benefits for coal miners and other Trump priorities. The House is also considering a possible vote this week on a health care overhaul that would repeal and replace the so-called Obamacare law.

Kicking off the day, the president tweeted Tuesday from his Twitter account, "The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there!" He added that we "either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51 [percent]. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess!"

About an hour later, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin defended the budget plan, telling reporters, "No longer will our military be held hostage for domestic spending." He said the spending package was an "important first step in the right direction" that included a "big down payment" on border security and the military.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.