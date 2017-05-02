Two Arkansas teachers to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

Two Arkansas educators will appear on Jeopardy! next week as part of the quiz show's annual Teachers Tournament.

Mary Parker and Cody Vest, who each teach English at Rogers Heritage High School in Rogers, will be featured on episodes in the two-week tournament, which begins airing Monday. A news release from the show didn't specify which days the two would appear.

In addition to competing against 13 other educators for $100,000 and a spot in Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, all participants in the Teachers Tournament will also receive a $2,500 grant for classroom projects.

Parker, who also teaches French, said she planned to use the grant to buy an iPad and Apple Pen, buzzers for the school Quiz Bowl team, a scanner and Chromebooks, according to a news release from the show.

Vest said he also planned to buy Chromebooks.

“Eventually, I would like to become a paperless classroom, and I have been working to incorporate Google Classroom as much as possible," he said in the release. "By purchasing more Chromebooks, I will be making strides to becoming paperless much sooner.”

Jeopardy! is taped in advance, so the tournament has already occurred, but its results won't be known until after the episodes air.

In Little Rock, Jeopardy! comes on at 11 a.m. each weekday on KATV.