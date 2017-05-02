Venezuelan president signs decree pursuing new constitution

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called Monday for a popular assembly to write a new constitution, an escalation of a crisis that has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters into the streets.

The opposition decried Monday's move as an illegal power grab. They said Venezuela, suffering from triple-digit inflation and widespread hunger, was slipping further into authoritarian rule. Writing a new constitution could also give Maduro an excuse to put off regional elections scheduled for this year and a presidential election that was to be held in 2018.

Maduro said he was relying on a provision in the current constitution that allows "the people of Venezuela" to transform their state and its charter.

He didn't immediately give details about how the assembly would be convened, its duration or its members.

Appearing on state television later in the evening, Maduro signed the formal convocation decree and said he had designated a commission for a "wide dialogue with all of Venezuela." The constitution was last rewritten in 1999, early in the 14-year presidency of the late Hugo Chavez, who began Venezuela's socialist transformation.

"This will be a citizens assembly made up of workers," Maduro said. "The day has come, brothers. Don't fail me now. Don't fail Chavez, and don't fail your motherland."

The announcement came as tens of thousands of protesters marched through the capital, Caracas, and just a day after Pope Francis renewed his call for a negotiated solution to the crisis embroiling the South American country.

Julio Borges, president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, called the idea of a constitutional assembly a "giant fraud" by Maduro and his allies designed to keep them in power at any cost. Borges said it would deny Venezuelans the right to express their views at the ballot box, and he urged the military to prevent the "coup" by Maduro.

"What the Venezuelan people want isn't to change the constitution but to change Maduro through voting," he said at a news conference in eastern Caracas.

Borges called on Venezuelans to bang pots and pans in protest Monday night and to block streets across the country this morning.

Maduro on Monday accused the opposition of being unwilling to negotiate.

"They want peace, dialogue? Constituent assembly!" Maduro said, telling supporters that the time had come to defeat their opponents for good. "Today, it's all clear to me."

Opposition leaders have been incensed since Venezuela's top court in March tried to rein in the nation's congress, the only elected body that openly challenged Maduro. The decision was partly reversed after criticism that the country was tumbling into authoritarianism.

Opposition leaders are also seeking to maintain momentum that brought more than 1 million supporters into the streets in marches last month.

Maduro on Sunday said he was raising the country's monthly minimum wage for the third time this year as the country battles inflation that hit 800 percent last year. On Monday, Maduro said all prices should be frozen as the country fights an "economic war" he has blamed on conspirators in Venezuela and abroad.

Sergio Hernandez, a computer technology worker who attended Monday's protest, said he would not return to his normal life until Maduro's administration had been driven out.

"We're ready to take the streets for a month or however long is needed for this government to understand that it must go," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Nathan Crooks, Fabiola Zerpa and Noris Soto of Bloomberg News; and by Hannah Dreier of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/02/2017