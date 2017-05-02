1 Arkansas city files lawsuit against state senator, county official over unfinished project

FORT SMITH — A western Arkansas city is suing a state senator and a county official for nearly $27,000 in state grant money to finish a project.

The Southwest Times Record reported that Fort Smith terminated its contract with the River Valley Sports Complex in February after state Sen. Jake Files and Sebastian County Election Commissioner Lee Webb repeatedly missed deadlines to finish the project on city-owned property.

The city entered the contract in 2014 with an estimated June 2015 completion. Fort Smith donated $1.08 million of its $1.6 million donation promise before ending the contract.

Four subcontractors who weren't paid for the work they did on the complex are also suing Fort Smith for more than $200,000.

Files previously told the newspaper that he and Webb aren't responsible for paying the contractors since their contract was terminated.