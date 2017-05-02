Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 02, 2017, 1:20 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

1 Arkansas city files lawsuit against state senator, county official over unfinished project

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:29 p.m.

Sen. Jake Files, R-Fort Smith

PHOTO BY STEVE KEESEE

Sen. Jake Files, R-Fort Smith


FORT SMITH — A western Arkansas city is suing a state senator and a county official for nearly $27,000 in state grant money to finish a project.

The Southwest Times Record reported that Fort Smith terminated its contract with the River Valley Sports Complex in February after state Sen. Jake Files and Sebastian County Election Commissioner Lee Webb repeatedly missed deadlines to finish the project on city-owned property.

The city entered the contract in 2014 with an estimated June 2015 completion. Fort Smith donated $1.08 million of its $1.6 million donation promise before ending the contract.

Four subcontractors who weren't paid for the work they did on the complex are also suing Fort Smith for more than $200,000.

Files previously told the newspaper that he and Webb aren't responsible for paying the contractors since their contract was terminated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 1 Arkansas city files lawsuit against state senator, county official over unfinished project

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online