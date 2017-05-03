Trucker dies in fiery accident involving two 18-wheelers in Arkansas, authorities say

A truck driver has died in an accident that left two 18-wheelers “burnt to the ground” Wednesday afternoon in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

The fiery crash happened around 12:10 p.m. on Arkansas 135 at Arkansas 90 near Knobel, said Greene County Sheriff David Carter, whose agency was assisting authorities in neighboring Clay County.

Carter said the driver of one 18-wheelers ran a stop sign at the intersection and struck another tractor-trailer just east of the Clay County town of about 270 residents.

One trucker was able to make it out, though another didn’t make it out before the blaze engulfed the 18-wheelers, the sheriff said.

“Everything is burnt up,” Carter said, adding that investigators are working to identify the body found and determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

A 1-mile stretch of the highway remained closed as crews continued to work the accident Wednesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

Carter said investigators will likely be on scene for the next several hours. The coroner was also traveling to the crash site as of around 1:30 p.m.

The condition of the driver who made it out was not immediately clear.

A request for information from the Clay County sheriff’s office was not successful Wednesday afternoon.

The Arkansas State Police are also involved in the investigation.