16-year-old seriously hurt trying to save pet from fire at Arkansas home, officials say

A 16-year-old boy was seriously hurt when he tried to save a pet from a fire that destroyed an Arkansas home, officials say.

Five people, including a baby, were at the home when fire broke out at 2:02 a.m. Wednesday and destroyed their Lincoln home, Jay Norton, fire administrator said.

A 16-year-old boy got out of the home and returned to try to save a pet, Norton said.

The boy was seriously hurt with burns to his hands, arms and airway, Norton said. He was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, then flown to another hospital, he said.

The pet did not make it out of the fire, Norton said.

The other family members were not hurt, Norton said. No names were released Wednesday.

The home was completely afire when firefighters arrived. The blaze was hot enough that it melted the siding on a nearby home, Norton said.

The American Red Cross was at the scene to help the family, Norton said.

The Washington County fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Lincoln, Cincinnati, Prairie Grove and Farmington departments worked the fire.