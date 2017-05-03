2 GOP moderates back health bill changes, predict passage

WASHINGTON — A pair of moderate Republicans who'd been holdouts against the GOP health care bill said Wednesday they were now backing the high-profile legislation after winning President Donald Trump's support for their proposal aimed at reviving the measure.

Reps. Fred Upton, R-Mich., and Billy Long, R-Mo., were among four House members who met with Trump at the White House.

The lawmakers said they believed a House vote could occur Thursday. Upton said he believed the long-stalled measure was likely to pass, though it was unclear initially exactly how many votes the new revision would win over.

For weeks, House leaders have lacked the votes for their drive to repeal much of President Barack Obama's health care law, especially among moderate Republicans. Some have said they were within single digits of getting the 216 votes needed to prevail.

"Today we're here announcing that with this addition that we brought to the president, and sold him on in over an hour meeting in here with him, that we're both yeses on the bill," Long told reporters at the White House.

Like many moderates, Upton and Long had expressed concerns that the GOP bill weakened protections under Obama's law that prevent insurers from charging people with pre-existing conditions higher premiums.

But Upton and Long crafted a proposal providing $8 billion over five years to help some people with pre-existing medical conditions afford coverage. Upton said their plan would put "downward pressure" on premium costs.

Winning support from Upton and Long, who are both moderates, moves leaders two steps closer to the votes they'll need to prevail. Upton's conversion was especially significant because he's a respected, centrist voice on health issues and former chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Long said that at the meeting with Trump, the president kept telling him, "We need you, we need you, we need you."

Also attending the White House meeting were the current Energy and Commerce chairman, Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., and Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, who heads a health subcommittee.

Before the White House meeting, House Speaker Paul Ryan praised the proposal and said the GOP was getting "extremely close" to finally being able to pass the stalled legislation.

