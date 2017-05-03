Arkansas judge's death-penalty protest leads to House bill on impeachment

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have approved a resolution laying out impeachment rules after calls to remove a judge who participated in an anti-death penalty demonstration in April after issuing an order blocking executions.

House Speaker Jeremy Gillam introduced the resolution to the House on Wednesday, which passed it 73-13. The resolution deals with House rules so Senate approval isn't required.

The House already can call for an elected official to be impeached, but there are no rules about how to do it.

Gillam said Tuesday that there are no plans to impeach Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen.

Griffen is under investigation by the state Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission for the demonstration.

Democratic Rep. Vivian Flowers spoke against the resolution, saying the commission already has the authority to discipline a judge.

