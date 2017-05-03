Arkansas lawmakers vote to scale back hybrid Medicaid plan

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have approved an effort to scale back the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion by moving 60,000 people off the program and to require some remaining participants to work.

The Senate and House gave final approval to identical measures Wednesday allowing the state to seek federal approval for the new restrictions to the program, which covers more than 300,000 people. The program was created in 2013 as an alternative to expanding Medicaid under the federal health overhaul.

The Senate approved the restrictions on a 19-7 vote, while the House approved them 69-21.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed the new restrictions in March, despite uncertainty in Washington about GOP efforts to repeal the federal health law.

