Home / Latest News /
Arkansas lawmakers vote to scale back hybrid Medicaid plan
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:37 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have approved an effort to scale back the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion by moving 60,000 people off the program and to require some remaining participants to work.
The Senate and House gave final approval to identical measures Wednesday allowing the state to seek federal approval for the new restrictions to the program, which covers more than 300,000 people. The program was created in 2013 as an alternative to expanding Medicaid under the federal health overhaul.
The Senate approved the restrictions on a 19-7 vote, while the House approved them 69-21.
Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed the new restrictions in March, despite uncertainty in Washington about GOP efforts to repeal the federal health law.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas lawmakers vote to scale back hybrid Medicaid plan
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.