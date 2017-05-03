Man arrested after shooting victim found dead in ditch early Wednesday, Arkansas police say

Police have arrested a man on a first-degree murder charge after a victim was found shot multiple times in a ditch outside Pine Bluff early Wednesday, officials said.

Jefferson County sheriffs deputies were sent to 8907 Via Lane, just outside the city limits of Pine Bluff, at 12:19 a.m., according to a news release. They reportedly found a man identified as 37-year-old Steve Ault lying in a nearby ditch.

Ault appeared to be have been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene

Authorities said they then located another man, 33-year-old Jeremy Mickens, in the front yard of a neighboring residence where his girlfriend lives. He was taken into custody while officials processed the scene and interviewed witnesses, the release said.

After an initial investigation, Mickens was booked into the Jefferson County jail on a charge of first-degree murder. His bail has not been set, the release said.

A court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.