Arkansas trip best of the spring for Oklahoma DE

Oklahoma sophomore defensive end Collin Clay and his father agree their trip to Arkansas on Saturday was the best spring visit.

“it was a really exciting visit,” Clay said. “I loved the fact how they took us directly to the academic student center and toured around everywhere, and they were saying the average athlete will graduate within three to three and a half years.

"It just amazed me. I loved the fact that they are all about education and family and it's just not all about football! I was very impressed.”

Clay, 6-4, 237 pounds of Putnam City High School has scholarship offers SMU and Arkansas State. His father was impressed with the Hogs focus on academics.

“He really thinks great things about them, he was telling me which I agreed, out of the spring game visits I took including Oklahoma and Oklahoma State that Arkansas was the best,” Clay said. “With the fact that the other colleges took us straight to the locker room and talked just football basically the whole time, but Arkansas was all about education first.”

Clay, who recorded 40 tackles, a quarterback hurry and 2 pass deflections as a sophomore, spent a good amount of time with recruiting director of recruiting E.K. Franks.

“He's a really funny and serious guy,” Clay said. “Great person and really interacted with me.”

He liked how defensive line coach John Scott Jr. operated at practice.

“He is a really great coach,” Clay said. “I love how he moves around with his players. He's on top of everything, great personality, something I really look for in a coach.”