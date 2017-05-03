Subscribe Register Login

Imprisoned evangelist Tony Alamo dies in federal custody

Wednesday, May 03, 2017, 3:12 p.m.

Brad Pitt talks Angelina Jolie divorce, giving up alcohol

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:32 p.m.

in-this-friday-jan-9-2015-file-photo-brad-pitt-arrives-at-the-afi-awards-at-the-four-seasons-hotel-in-los-angeles-netflix-has-acquired-the-satirical-comedy-war-machine-with-pitt-set-to-star-as-general-stanley-mcchrystal

PHOTO BY INVISION/AP / JORDAN STRAUSS

In this Friday, Jan. 9, 2015, file photo, Brad Pitt arrives at the AFI Awards at The Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Netflix has acquired the satirical comedy “War Machine,” with Pitt set to star as General Stanley McChrystal.


LOS ANGELES — Brad Pitt is opening up for the first time about his pending divorce from Angelina Jolie and his relationship with their children.

Pitt told GQ Style magazine that the recent chaos in his personal life was "self-inflicted." Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September, days after it was reported that Pitt was abusive toward their 15-year-old son on a plane. Pitt was eventually cleared by authorities.

The 53-year-old actor said he has quit drinking since then and is seeing a therapist.

Pitt said he and Jolie have agreed to "work together" on shared custody of their six children because it's "very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart."

Pitt said he has to focus less on work and more on listening to his children.

KimGartman says... May 3, 2017 at 2:59 p.m.

Alcohol has destroyed many families and has no regard for the social status of its victims.

Arkansas Online