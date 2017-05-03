Home / Latest News /
Brad Pitt talks Angelina Jolie divorce, giving up alcohol
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:32 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
LOS ANGELES — Brad Pitt is opening up for the first time about his pending divorce from Angelina Jolie and his relationship with their children.
Pitt told GQ Style magazine that the recent chaos in his personal life was "self-inflicted." Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September, days after it was reported that Pitt was abusive toward their 15-year-old son on a plane. Pitt was eventually cleared by authorities.
The 53-year-old actor said he has quit drinking since then and is seeing a therapist.
Pitt said he and Jolie have agreed to "work together" on shared custody of their six children because it's "very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart."
Pitt said he has to focus less on work and more on listening to his children.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Brad Pitt talks Angelina Jolie divorce, giving up alcohol
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
KimGartman says... May 3, 2017 at 2:59 p.m.
Alcohol has destroyed many families and has no regard for the social status of its victims.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.