Facebook to hire 3,000 to review videos of crime, suicide

NEW YORK — Facebook plans to hire another 3,000 people to review videos and other posts after getting criticized for not responding quickly enough to killings shown live on its service.

The hires over the next year will be on top of the 4,500 people Facebook already has to identify crime and other questionable content for removal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote Wednesday that the company is "working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner — whether that's responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down."

Videos and posts that glorify violence are against Facebook's rules, but Facebook has been criticized for being slow in responding to such content, including live videos of a slaying in Cleveland and a killing of a baby in Thailand. The Thailand video was up for 24 hours before it was removed.

In most cases, content is reviewed and possibly removed only if users complain. News reports and posts that condemn violence are allowed. This makes for a tricky balancing act for the company. Facebook does not want to act as a censor, as videos of violence, such as those documenting police brutality or the horrors of war, can serve an important purpose.