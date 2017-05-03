Fayetteville work to close interstate

Work on the Interstate 49/Fulbright Expressway interchange in Fayetteville will shut down traffic in both directions for 15-minute intervals on the interstate tonight, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The periodic closures will last from 11 p.m. today until 5 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting, to allow the contractor to place structural steel beams over the expressway, also called U.S. 71B. Traffic will be controlled using programmable message boards, signs and traffic barrels, the department said.

The work is part of a $94.8 million project to widen I-49 to six lanes between Porter Road and Fulbright. The project includes improvements to the Arkansas 112 and the Fulbright interchanges.

Metro on 05/03/2017