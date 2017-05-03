Forecasters: Storms in Arkansas could bring up to 2 inches of rain to already saturated state

11:30 A.M. UPDATE:

A flash flood warning has been issued for portions of central and western Arkansas as heavy rainfall saturates the region.

Counties included in the warning, in effect until 2:30 p.m., are Clark, Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Pike, Polk and Scott.

The National Weather Service said around 11:25 a.m. that it had received reports of localized flooding from the first line of heavy rainfall in the state.

As of around 11:30 a.m., storms were quickly approaching central Arkansas, meteorologists said.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 11:45 a.m. for two counties to the south and west of Pulaski County: Grant and Saline.

The primary threats with storms are localized flooding, hail up to 1 inch in diameter and lightning.

EARLIER STORY:

Thunderstorms pushing through Arkansas on Wednesday is expected to bring up to 2 inches of rainfall to an already saturated state, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency’s North Little Rock said storms will enter central Arkansas by around 11:30 a.m., bringing concerns of frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

Shortly before 11 a.m., lighting was already observed in Little Rock, prompting forecasters to advise area residents to stay indoors.

The threat for additional precipitation this week comes as much of the state grapples with already rain-swollen rivers and water-logged grounds.

In northeast Arkansas, a levee on the Black River gave way Wednesday morning, causing a flash flood emergency for Randolph County residents.

Rain is forecast to continue into Thursday morning, with gusty winds developing behind the system and much cooler temperatures expected.

Most areas of Arkansas will likely see between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall over the next two days, according to the weather service.

Counties along the state’s northern border are under a flash flood watch until Thursday morning.

As of around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, none of the storms were classified as severe. Earlier in the morning, the system brought strong thunderstorms to western Arkansas, with the possibility of quarter-size hail and winds up to 50 mph.

Forecasters say areas of south Arkansas could see between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall by the time the system leaves. That area of the state also faces the greatest potential for storms to turn severe.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates as weather continues to affect the state.