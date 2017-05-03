Guilty plea resolves animal-cruelty case

A Madison County woman has pleaded guilty to two felony counts of cruelty to animals after 295 dogs were confiscated from her property last year.

Joyce Eulela Johnson, 68, of Wesley, entered the plea last week in Madison County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 12 years of probation. She also was ordered to pay a $500 fine and court costs. Johnson can't own animals during her probation, according to the conditions of her release.

According to court filings, another 293 animal cruelty charges -- most of them misdemeanors -- were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Five of the dogs confiscated from Johnson's property in March 2016 were dead, according to authorities.

The raid on her property took place after the Humane Society of the United States received a tip about the situation, according to a news release from the organization.

The Madison County sheriff's office served a search-and-seizure warrant on the property and found that the animals were housed in deplorable conditions, according to the release.

"Many of the animals were living in feces and filth, and did not have access to clean water or food," the release said.

Shonna Harvey of Lowell, director of the nonprofit Paws & Claws Pet Shelter of Madison County, said she is the one who notified the Humane Society.

Harvey said she had heard about the situation at Johnson's house, so she contacted the Humane Society. An investigation began in December 2015.

Metro on 05/03/2017