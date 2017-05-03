Health care overhaul loses 1 more Republican vote

WASHINGTON -- The revamped Republican push for an overhaul of the nation's health care system ran into a new roadblock Tuesday when a key lawmaker, Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., said he would vote against the current proposal.

Later Tuesday, Upton said he was working with Republican leaders on an amendment to the measure.

The White House and House leaders sought holdouts' support in hopes of pushing the measure through the chamber this week, but they remained short of votes.

In an interview with WHTC radio in Holland, Mich., Upton, a former chairman and current member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said he could not support the latest version of the House GOP plan because he does not believe it does enough to protect people with pre-existing medical conditions.

"This amendment torpedoes that, and I told the leadership I cannot support the bill with this provision in it," said Upton. "I don't know how it all will play out, but I know there are a good number of us that have raised real red flags."

Upton told The Associated Press that the bill's treatment of people with pre-existing illnesses "does not fit" with comments President Donald Trump made in an interview last weekend. Trump said in an interview broadcast on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday that the latest bill would "beautifully" protect those with pre-existing conditions.

"Can there be a fix? Maybe, but it is not part of the equation before us," Upton said.

Upton said his proposed amendment would provide $8 billion over five years to help people with pre-existing medical conditions pay premiums.

Upton's comments came the day after Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., a longtime opponent of the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, came out against the current Republican plan to repeal and replace key parts of it, also citing concerns about pre-existing conditions.

The growing opposition among influential House Republicans has stoked deep uncertainty about when or even if GOP leaders will hold a vote on a revised measure. The Energy and Commerce Committee that Upton sits on has played a leading role in health care overhaul attempts this year.

Despite White House prodding, House leaders have said a vote will occur only once they can succeed. Republicans left their weekly conference meeting Tuesday with no vote on the schedule.

House GOP leaders stayed quiet Tuesday as they were asked about prospects for a vote. As they left a morning news conference, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., was asked about the current vote tally.

"It's better," he responded.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said leaders are "making very good progress," but other Republicans voiced pessimism.

Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., a Trump ally who supports the legislation, said GOP lawmakers were worrying that Democrats could use the pre-existing condition issue for damaging if inaccurate attack ads in next year's congressional elections.

"In the last 24 hours, things have moved in the negative direction," Collins said of the bill's support.

Since last week, 21 Republicans have said they're against the legislation, according to an Associated Press count. At least 11 others said they are undecided. Those numbers can change with lobbying by the White House, House leaders and industry groups. If no Democrats support the bill, the Republicans could lose no more than 22 GOP votes to pass it in the House.

A senior Trump adviser said the White House counts Republicans as five votes short on the bill, which he said could drop to zero or grow to 15. The official signaled that the White House would blame GOP leaders for falling short, saying, "Let's see if the hill can deliver."

"Hopefully we're just a handful away," said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, who helped put together the alternative bill. "There's still a lot of undecided, but generally, at this stage of the game, you can address the concerns of the undecideds."

Ryan said Tuesday that Trump has been "nothing but helpful" on health care. He and Scalise tried to defend the GOP plan against criticism that it would harm Americans with pre-existing conditions.

The current GOP plan would allow insurance providers in some states to deny coverage or charge higher premiums to people with pre-existing conditions or costly health problems, as long as those states set up "high-risk pools" that could help cover the cost of care.

Opponents say it diminishes protections for those with pre-existing conditions by letting insurers charge unaffordable prices. They say high-risk pools have a mixed record because government money financing them often proves inadequate.

Several reluctant Republicans continued to talk as if the bill could be negotiated. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., a leader of the moderate Tuesday Group who has not taken a position on the bill, told reporters she was "involved in all of the discussions."

Rep. Steve Pearce, R-N.M., who had joined his Freedom Caucus colleagues to support the bill, said he would have to re-evaluate if some changes were pushed through.

"If they don't make changes, I'm a yes," he said. "But they don't have the votes, so they could change it."

Information for this article was contributed by Sean Sullivan, David Weigel, Paige Winfield Cunningham and Ed O'Keefe of The Washington Post; and by Alan Fram, Julie Pace, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.

