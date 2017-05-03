DEAR HELOISE: It's important to cook foods so that bacteria are destroyed and the best flavor is brought out in the food. As a professional chef, I use a food thermometer to check on the internal temperature of what I prepare, and I'd like to share that with your readers.

• All poultry: internal temperature 165 degrees.

• Ground meat (beef, pork or lamb): 160 degrees.

• Whole-meat cuts: 145 degrees.

-- Thomas S., New York

DEAR HELOISE: Make a list of everything in your freezer and place it in a zippered plastic bag, which is then taped to the door of the freezer. Mark off items you remove, and write down ones you add. Keep a pencil handy inside the bag.

-- Hannah K.,

Eau Claire, Wis.

DEAR HELOISE: I enjoy your helpful column. Here is a hint I haven't seen before: I wash all my fruits and vegetables in plain vinegar, except lettuce. Afterward, I rinse with plain water until the vinegar smell is gone. It kills fungus and maybe washes off pesticide. It also brings out the color in the fruit and makes it last longer. I take the vinegar outside and pour it on weeds; the vinegar will kill the weeds in about three days.

-- Helga C., Harrod, Ohio

DEAR HELGA: Great idea, and the vinegar kills a few germs, too. I like your idea of pouring the leftover vinegar on weeds. It's not only organic, but it's also not harmful to the environment.

DEAR HELOISE: I grow as many of my own vegetables and fruits as I can. I know where my food came from, and I know that pesticides weren't used unless they were natural and organic. Most fruits and vegetables in the grocery store are covered in bacteria, fungus spores, bug droppings and various chemicals. By growing my own tomatoes, for example, I know they were grown in clean, healthy soil with mulch, but without insect sprays or harmful chemicals.

-- Kaycee E.,

Warwick, R.I.

DEAR READERS: According to legend, pretzels were invented by an Italian monk who used the treats as a bribe to get kids to memorize Scripture. In fact, the crisscrossed part is supposed to represent the folded arms of good children in prayer.

