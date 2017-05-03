Happy birthday. Since a person's knowledge only goes as far as his or her experiences, and because your sincere desire is for a wealth of knowledge, you'll open yourself to discovery, dive into mysteries and let curiosity carry you to different parts of the world. The money comes in June and November.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You feel like you're in your own little world, but know that others are very aware of you now. "If you reveal your secrets to the wind, you should not blame the wind for revealing them to the trees." -- Kahlil Gibran

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There's so much you have access to, and you're a curious person, ready to learn all you can and experience the richness of life. Self-regulation is, therefore, among your biggest challenges.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're more concerned with achievement than reward. In fact, the reward, as far as you're concerned, is the achievement. The accolades can be nice, but they can also be embarrassing and cause more pressure than they are worth.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): New research suggests that you might do yourself some good by talking to yourself, especially if you're saying encouraging or compassionate things, and most especially if you're saying them out loud.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take on the small, easily won challenges. Building up a track record of success will give you the confidence you need to go for the more remarkable and difficult opportunities coming your way in the near future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Belonging isn't about fitting together perfectly, having a lot in common or agreeing on most things. Belonging is about acceptance. Be inclusive. Set a tone of friendliness and compassion. Foster a sense of unconditional belonging.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The nearness of interesting and well-traveled people or the pull of exotic lands will activate your adventurous spirit. If you make discovery a priority you'll definitely find the necessary resources.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Everyone will bring something to the table, though not necessarily a tangible thing. Some will bring an idea, a talent for receptivity, a custom, a grateful heart and much expressed pleasure in the opportunity at hand.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): For you, adrenaline isn't a hormone that kicks in on an emergency-only basis; rather, it's a daily boost. Your high-energy style will be well suited for the challenges of the day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're happy when the people you love are happy. There is one person in particular whose happiness means the most to you, and you're likely to spend a lot of time, money and energy on making this person smile.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sometimes it is more gracious to have a little of what's being offered to you than to abstain. The gestures and rituals around togetherness will have greater meaning today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): As artistic and imaginative as you are, you still admire those who lack pretension, are too laid back to strive and too chilled to social-climb. Your values are right in line with all that it takes to create meaningful, lasting friendships.

Food on 05/03/2017