House passes $1.1 trillion government spending bill, sends to Senate

WASHINGTON — The House easily passed a $1.1 trillion governmentwide spending bill Wednesday, awarding wins to both Democrats and Republicans while putting off until later this year fights over President Donald Trump's promised border wall with Mexico and massive military buildup.

The 309-118 vote sends the bill to the Senate in time for them to act to avert a government shutdown at midnight Friday. The White House has said Trump would sign the measure, which is the first major legislation to pass in Trump's short presidency.

House Speaker Paul Ryan praised the measure as bipartisan and said the biggest gain for conservatives came as Democrats dropped longstanding demands to match Pentagon increases with equal increases for non-defense programs.

"No longer will the needs of our military be held hostage by the demands for more domestic spending," Ryan said. "In my mind, that is what's most important here."

Democrats also backed the measure, which protects popular domestic programs such as education, medical research and grants to state and local governments from cuts sought by Trump — while dropping from the earlier version a host of GOP agenda items.

"It's imperative to note what this bill does not contain," said Rep. Nita Lowey of New York, lead negotiator for Democrats. "Not one cent for President Trump's border wall and no poison pill riders that would have prevented so-called sanctuary cities from receiving federal grants, defunded Planned Parenthood, undermined the Affordable Care Act."

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.