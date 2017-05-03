• Opal Tillman, 71, in prison for stealing $601,000 from an elderly couple, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Birmingham, Ala., for claiming nearly $168,000 in Social Security widow's benefits through her late husband, whom she was convicted of killing in 1987.

• Steve Loomis, president of the police union in Cleveland, said dispatcher Jasmin Thomas, a single mother working full time while also attending college, is changing her lifestyle after being suspended for six days when she was heard snoring on a recorded 911 call.

• Vivian Lozano, a police corporal in Shawnee, Okla., said 10 people face drug-related charges after a marijuana cigarette was found in an Easter basket left at school by a child's aunt, leading police to a home were marijuana was being grown.

• Josh Bromen, a police sergeant in Gulfport, Miss., said a 38-year-old woman, who jumped out of her car and fled after her vehicle struck and seriously injured a 42-year-old male acquaintance, has been arrested.

• Adam Boguski of Stamford, Conn., a racing pigeon enthusiast, was fined $250 and sentenced to community service and a year's probation for capturing and killing at least 11 red-tailed and Cooper's hawks that he said threatened about 100 pigeons he co-owned.

• Carol Mersch of Tulsa can keep 10 microfilm "lunar bibles" that went into space in 1971 with the Apollo 14 astronauts and were bequeathed to her by a former NASA chaplain who had become a ward of the state, after the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services dropped its claim to them, a judge ruled.

• Matthew Bryce, 22, a Scottish surfer plucked from the sea by a helicopter after more than 30 hours adrift on a surfboard off the coast of Scotland, had severe hypothermia but is expected to recover, authorities said.

• Angelica Colon, 29, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., was charged with attempted murder and other counts after doctors determined that her 6-week-old baby had a skull fracture and other injuries, which she blamed on her 6-year-old son grabbing the child out of his crib and dropping him, police said.

• Jason Landin, 16, of Laredo, Texas, was elected the 117th mayor of the incorporated village of Boys Town, Neb., home to the nationally known group founded by the Rev. Edward Flanagan in 1926 to help troubled youths and families.

