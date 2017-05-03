Home / Latest News /
Last suspect pleads guilty in death of Arkansas State player
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:24 a.m.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The final suspect charged in connection with the 2014 shooting deaths of Arkansas State football player Markel Owens and his stepfather Johnny Shivers has pleaded guilty.
The Jackson Sun reports 24-year-old Craig Taylor pleaded guilty Monday to accessory after the fact on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and attempted first-degree murder.
As part of the plea deal, he receives four years in prison, which will be served alongside the life sentence he's currently serving for an unrelated killing.
Police believe Taylor waited outside the home where Owens and Shivers were shot during a home invasion and drove Johnny Wade and Derrick Wade from the scene. Johnny Wade was sentenced to life in prison in January, while Derrick Wade was sentenced to 30 years in December.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Last suspect pleads guilty in death of Arkansas State player
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.