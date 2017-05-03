Levee in northeast Arkansas fails, weather service says; flash flood emergency declared

A levee on the water-logged Black River that experienced record levels of rain in northeastern Arkansas gave way Wednesday morning, causing a flash flood emergency for people in the area, weather officials said.

The levee near the town of Pocahontas in Randolph County has been breached, the National Weather Service of Little Rock tweeted around 8:39 a.m.

That area is now in a flash flood emergency, and life threatening flooding is likely, the tweet said.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Black River level was 29.1 feet, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Levees in that area of the river are reportedly built to withstand 28 feet.

At least seven deaths have been attributed to weekend storms that brought 6 to 8 inches northern Arkansas and high levels of precipitation to much of the state, the paper reported.

Officials predicted the imminent collapse the levee would send a "wall of water" toward neighboring Lawrence County, the paper reported.

People in eastern Pocahontas have been urged to evacuate and find shelter. That sentiment was echoed by the National Weather Service of Memphis, which noted on Twitter that the levee had failed.

Pocahontas residents and people in the area should "seek higher ground now," that office tweeted Wednesday morning.

Check back for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.