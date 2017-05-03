Police: Little Rock Dunkin' Donuts worker jumps into customer's vehicle to escape after robbery try

Fearing for her life during a robbery, a Little Rock Dunkin’ Donuts employee jumped through the shop’s drive-thru window and into a customer’s vehicle, she told police.

The worker, a 45-year-old woman, said the robber entered the doughnut shop at 6805 Cantrell Road around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday with a handgun pointed at her as she stood behind the counter.

“Give me everything. I want it all,” the assailant reportedly told the worker, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The Dunkin' Donuts employee said that in a panic, she could not remember the sequence to open the cash register, at which point the robber became more agitated.

When the worker was finally able to open the drive-thru’s cash register, another customer pulled up, an officer noted.

The employee then jumped out of the small drive-thru window and into the customer’s vehicle, screaming that she was being robbed, police said.

A 30-year-old Little Rock woman, the driver, and a her 65-year-old grandmother from North Little Rock were listed as the vehicle’s occupants.

The robber ran out of the doughnut shop’s front door as the vehicle drove away, according to the report.

Authorities described the robber as a black man between the ages of 21 and 29 who stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He wore gray sweatpants and a white shirt at the time, the report states.

South of the Dunkin’ Donuts, police found cash register parts and an undisclosed amount of money.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.