North Little Rock man accused of stabbing romantic partner in face, neck with pocketknife

A North Little Rock man is accused of stabbing his romantic partner in the face and neck with a pocketknife after an argument Tuesday, police said.

North Little Rock officers were alerted around 4 a.m. that a woman had been stabbed repeatedly near 900 W. 22nd St., according to a police report.

Officers arrived and found the victim lying on the ground with severe cuts to her face, neck and shoulder area, the report said. Witnesses told police that a man in brown khakis and a gray shirt attacked the woman with a knife and fled down a nearby alleyway.

Officers went to the alley and found 52-year-old Daniel Edward Dabrney wearing the described clothing, police said. A blue pocketknife that was lying next to him had an exposed blade stained with blood, the report noted.

A clear glass pipe was also found in Dabrney's pocket, police said.

The right side of Dabrney's face was swollen and bleeding, the report said. Medical personnel asked the man how he sustained his injuries, and Dabrney told them he was involved in a domestic dispute with the woman and he "wigged out," according to the report.

He was taken to Pulaski County jail on charges of first-degree domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dabrney is being held without bail, and a court date is scheduled for Thursday.