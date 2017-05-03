Subscribe Register Login

Levee in northeast Arkansas fails, weather service says; flash flood emergency declared

Wednesday, May 03, 2017, 10:06 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: Man broke into downtown Little Rock store, stole hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes, clothes

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 9:52 a.m.

michael-siggers

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Michael Siggers

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A 44-year-old North Little Rock man is accused of breaking into a downtown Little Rock convenience store and deli and running off with hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes and merchandise before officers caught him, authorities said.

Michael Siggers was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday after officers responded to an alarm at the Downtown Deli at 314 E. 6th St., according to an arrest report.

An officer saw Siggers running from the scene and caught him after a foot chase, the report said.

Police said surveillance footage showed Siggers getting inside the business through a window damaged in a previous burglary.

He is accused of taking nearly $390 worth of cigarettes and more than $410 worth of "clothing and other items," the report said.

Siggers remained in the Pulaski County jail later Wednesday with bail not yet set. A May 17 court date is scheduled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Man broke into downtown Little Rock store, stole hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes, clothes

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online