Police: Man broke into downtown Little Rock store, stole hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes, clothes

A 44-year-old North Little Rock man is accused of breaking into a downtown Little Rock convenience store and deli and running off with hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes and merchandise before officers caught him, authorities said.

Michael Siggers was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday after officers responded to an alarm at the Downtown Deli at 314 E. 6th St., according to an arrest report.

An officer saw Siggers running from the scene and caught him after a foot chase, the report said.

Police said surveillance footage showed Siggers getting inside the business through a window damaged in a previous burglary.

He is accused of taking nearly $390 worth of cigarettes and more than $410 worth of "clothing and other items," the report said.

Siggers remained in the Pulaski County jail later Wednesday with bail not yet set. A May 17 court date is scheduled.