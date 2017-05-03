Police release name of 22-year-old North Little Rock man shot in chest

Authorities have released the identity of a man shot in the chest in North Little Rock late Monday night.

A report released Wednesday by the North Little Rock Police Department said 22-year-old Samuel Everette Brady was expected to recover after being shot at 4415 Schaer St. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

"Mr. Brady stated that 'Pooh' shot him and that" a 23-year-old woman he named "knows why," police wrote in the report.

That woman earlier in the evening had reported a disturbance, the report noted, but was "not very cooperative" with investigators when they tried to learn more about what happened.

The report did not indicate anyone had been arrested and it did not list a suspect.