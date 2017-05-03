Subscribe Register Login

Levee in northeast Arkansas fails; flash flood emergency declared

Wednesday, May 03, 2017, 11:49 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: When confronted at central Arkansas Wal-Mart, thief threatens to 'shoot this place up'

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 11:21 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A shoplifter threatened to "shoot up" a central Arkansas Wal-Mart when confronted by an employee late Monday, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Officers responded shortly before 12:15 a.m. Tuesday to the store at 12001 Maumelle Blvd. A worker told police that she was standing at the self-checkout registers when a male shopper carrying a Wal-Mart bag and an orange backpack walked by without paying about 11:30 p.m.

According to the report, she asked him multiple times for a receipt, and he eventually replied: "I've got a gun and I'll shoot this place up."

Another employee told officers that the thief then left the store and got into a white SUV, which headed east on Maumelle Boulevard.

No suspect was named at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: When confronted at central Arkansas Wal-Mart, thief threatens to 'shoot this place up'

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online