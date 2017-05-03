Police: When confronted at central Arkansas Wal-Mart, thief threatens to 'shoot this place up'

A shoplifter threatened to "shoot up" a central Arkansas Wal-Mart when confronted by an employee late Monday, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Officers responded shortly before 12:15 a.m. Tuesday to the store at 12001 Maumelle Blvd. A worker told police that she was standing at the self-checkout registers when a male shopper carrying a Wal-Mart bag and an orange backpack walked by without paying about 11:30 p.m.

According to the report, she asked him multiple times for a receipt, and he eventually replied: "I've got a gun and I'll shoot this place up."

Another employee told officers that the thief then left the store and got into a white SUV, which headed east on Maumelle Boulevard.

No suspect was named at the time of the report.