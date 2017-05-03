Style: Farm-to-table fun returns to River Market

The Little Rock Farmers Market opens for the 2017 season on Saturday with a bevy of vendors selling farm-fresh produce in downtown Little Rock’s River Market Pavilions, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday's Style section.

Opening day also gives people the chance to learn about and sign up for the market’s newest addition: the Lil’ Farmers Club.

Every month will feature a new activity that introduces children 12 years and under to new, nutritious foods.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.