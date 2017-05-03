Super Quiz: Film characters

Humphrey Bogart as Rick Blaine
Dustin Hoffman as Raymond Babbitt
Woody Allen as Alvy "Max" Singer
Robert Shaw as Capt. Quint
James Stewart as George Bailey
Katharine Hepburn as Rose Sayer
Peter Sellers as Chance the Gardener
Glenn Close as Alex Forrest
Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond
ANSWERS
Casablanca
Rain Man
Annie Hall
Jaws
It's a Wonderful Life
The African Queen
Being There
Fatal Attraction
Sunset Boulevard
