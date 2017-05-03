Subscribe Register Login

Super Quiz: Film characters

  1. Humphrey Bogart as Rick Blaine

  2. Dustin Hoffman as Raymond Babbitt

  3. Woody Allen as Alvy "Max" Singer

  4. Robert Shaw as Capt. Quint

  5. James Stewart as George Bailey

  6. Katharine Hepburn as Rose Sayer

  7. Peter Sellers as Chance the Gardener

  8. Glenn Close as Alex Forrest

  9. Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond

ANSWERS

  1. Casablanca

  2. Rain Man

  3. Annie Hall

  4. Jaws

  5. It's a Wonderful Life

  6. The African Queen

  7. Being There

  8. Fatal Attraction

  9. Sunset Boulevard

Food on 05/03/2017

