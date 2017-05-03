Tony Romo to try qualifying for golf's U.S. Open

Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 03, 2017, 3:13 p.m.

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:20 p.m.

dallas-cowboys-quarterback-tony-romo-walks-across-the-field-as-his-team-warms-up-before-an-nfl-football-game-against-the-dallas-cowboys-sunday-sept-25-2016-in-arlington-texas

PHOTO BY AP/RON JENKINS

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo walks across the field as his team warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.


ALEDO, Texas — Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

And it's a long shot.

A month after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback retired, Romo is among nearly 9,500 players who signed up for the U.S. Open. He plays an 18-hole local qualifier Monday at Split Rail Links and Golf Club about 30 minutes west of Fort Worth.

If he advances, the next step is sectional qualifying June 5 to get into the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

This isn't the first time Romo has tried to qualify. He made it out of local qualifying in 2010. In a 36-hole sectional qualifier where only two of the 35 players advanced, Romo opened with a 71 and withdrew in the afternoon after two weather delays.

Orville Moody in 1969 was the last player to go through local qualifying and win the U.S. Open.

