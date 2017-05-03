U.S. sought 1,934 Americans' IDs from NSA

WASHINGTON -- Government officials requested to know the identities of more than 1,900 Americans whose information was swept up in National Security Agency surveillance programs last year, according to an intelligence report issued Tuesday.

The identities of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents were found in 3,914 intelligence reports the agency distributed last year, the report said. The annual report comes just weeks after President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama's national security adviser of possibly committing a crime when she asked government analysts to disclose the names of Trump associates documented in intelligence reports.

Most names in such intelligence reports are masked to protect privacy, but last year government officials requested that 1,934 identities not initially revealed in the National Security Agency reports be unmasked in order to understand the intelligence being conveyed. In 2015, government officials requested the unmasking of 2,232 identities.

Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, has said neither she nor other Obama officials used secret intelligence reports to spy on Trump associates for political purposes. Rice's official role would have given her the ability to request that names be revealed for national security purposes.

Lawmakers have repeatedly asked U.S. intelligence agencies to tell them how many Americans' emails and calls are vacuumed up by government surveillance programs created to collect information on foreign intelligence targets without warrants.

After former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden leaked documents revealing extensive government surveillance, Congress passed a law that ended bulk collection. But communications companies can collect the data and the agency still can access it for national security purposes.

The report showed that even under the new law, the agency still collected more than 151 million records about Americans' phone calls last year.

A Section on 05/03/2017