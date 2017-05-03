WEHCO Newspapers president retires; company names successor

WEHCO Newspapers President Jeff Jeffus has announced his retirement after three years in the post and nearly five decades in the industry.

Jeffus, who has led the division of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s parent company since 2013, announced his retirement Wednesday afternoon.

Before his most recent post, Jeffus spent five years as president of Northwest Arkansas Newspapers LLC. In total, the newspaper veteran’s career has spanned about 48 years, with jobs in Arkansas, Texas and Indiana.

Replacing the current president will be Mark Lane, the outgoing vice president of sales for Morris Communications Group. That company, based in Augusta, Ga., owns one newspaper in Arkansas: the Log Cabin Democrat in Conway.

Also Wednesday, Conan Gallaty, the current executive vice president of WEHCO Digital Media, was named the division’s president.

