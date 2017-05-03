Mexico captures ‘El Chapo’ deputy

MEXICO CITY — One of the Sinaloa cartel leaders who began a struggle for control of the gang after the re-arrest of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was captured Tuesday, Mexican prosecutors said.

The attorney general’s office said soldiers and prosecution agents carried out a morning raid to capture a drug-gang leader it called “Damaso N.”

A federal official confirmed the suspect is Damaso Lopez. Lopez was long considered Guzman’s right-hand man and helped him escape from a Mexican prison in 2001.

With Guzman in jail, the Sinaloa cartel has been controlled by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia and Rafael Caro Quintero, plus Lopez and Guzman’s sons Ivan Archivaldo Guzman and Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar.

Lopez, 51, is believed to be locked in a dispute with Guzman’s sons for control of the cartel’s territories.

Le Pen plagiarizes, then calls it ‘wink’

PARIS — Marine Le Pen, the far-right presidential candidate in France, lifted verbatim parts of a speech by a former rival in what her critics called plagiarism and what she said was a deliberate “wink” to him to woo his conservative voters in France’s presidential runoff Sunday.

Polls consider her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron the front-runner in the vote, seen as a test of global populism and a decisive moment for the European Union.

Le Pen borrowed from a speech delivered last month by Francois Fillon, the former Republican candidate, about France’s important role in Europe and the world.

The plagiarism accusations first came to light Monday evening after the French news media noted that several sections of Le Pen’s May Day speech at a rally near Paris closely matched an address by Fillon last month.

Like three of her aides earlier in the day, Le Pen used the word “wink” to describe the extracts copied word for word from Fillon. At no point in the speech did she cite Fillon or acknowledge the source.

“I totally own this wink,” she said in a Tuesday night interview with French broadcaster TF1 news.

Le Pen added that her far-right National Front party and Fillon’s conservative voters share “the same vision of France, of its greatness, of the role it should have in the world.”

Le Pen and Macron have their only televised debate today. Both are going after supporters of Fillon and the nine other candidates knocked out in the first round.

Report: W. Africa piracy rose in ’16

DAKAR, Senegal — Pirate attacks off West Africa almost doubled in 2016, with the majority of incidents occurring off Nigeria’s coast, a report said Tuesday.

Incidents of piracy and armed robbery at sea off West Africa increased from 54 in 2015 to 95 in 2016, according to the Oceans Beyond Piracy maritime project.

Pirates in the region are increasingly using kidnapping for ransom, the report said.

“The model offers financial gain with less risk to the perpetrators than hijacking for cargo theft,” said Maisie Pigeon, a lead author of the report. “Unfortunately, these kinds of attacks appear to have continued into 2017.”