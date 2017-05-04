1 dead, 3 injured in head-on collision on Arkansas highway

An Arkansas woman was killed and three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were injured Wednesday in a head-on collision on a state highway in Conway County, police said.

Kimber Ross, 29, of Plumerville was driving a 2004 GMC SUV north on Arkansas 95 around 11:30 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2006 GMC truck heading south on the state highway crossed the centerline and collided with Ross' vehicle head-on, police said.

Ross was killed in the wreck and a 5-year-old girl who was a passenger in the SUV was injured, police said.

The truck's driver, 29-year-old Arthur Walls of Plumerville, and a passenger, 52-year-old Michael Settlemire of Morrilton, were also reported injured in the wreck.

The weather was rainy and roads were wet at the time of the collision.

Including Ross, at least 160 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary figures.