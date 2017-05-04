ISIS attack in Kabul hurts 3 U.S. soldiers

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A suicide car bomber struck a U.S. military convoy in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, killing at least eight Afghan civilians and wounding three U.S. service members in an attack claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, confirmed the toll and said another 25 Afghan civilians were wounded in the morning rush-hour attack near the U.S. Embassy, which destroyed several civilian vehicles.

U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Salvin, a military spokesman, confirmed that three soldiers were wounded in the attack.

The Islamic State claimed the attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq media arm.

3rd American now held in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea on Wednesday confirmed the detention of another American citizen on accusations of acts of hostility aimed at overthrowing the country.

Kim Sang Dok, an accounting instructor at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, was "intercepted" at Pyongyang International Airport on April 22, according to the Korean Central News Agency. It said he was being detained while authorities conduct a detailed investigation into his alleged crime.

The school's chancellor, Park Chan-mo, and the Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang earlier gave the information about Kim's detention but couldn't provide the reason for his arrest. The school's report used a different spelling of Kim's name, Kim Sang-duk. Kim's English name is Tony Kim.

He is now the third American in detention in North Korea. The others are Otto Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor on conviction of anti-state acts, and Kim Dong Chul, serving a 10-year term with hard labor in an espionage case.

Park said Kim, who is 58, was detained as he was trying to leave the country. A university spokesman said he was trying to leave with his wife on a flight to China.

Student guilty of placing subway bomb

LONDON -- A university student with an interest in weapons and extremism has been found guilty of planting a homemade bomb on a busy London subway train.

Damon Smith, 20, faces jail time after a jury found him guilty Wednesday of building an explosive device at home using a $2.58 clock bought from a supermarket. Smith had Googled an al-Qaida article titled "Make a bomb in the kitchen of your mom."

He left a knapsack filled with explosives and ball bearings on the subway train in October while on his way to the university. Passengers reported the abandoned bag and gave it to a driver, who noticed wires coming out of the bag and called authorities.

The device failed to explode.

Smith, who has a form of autism, had a fascination with guns and explosives. When searching his south London home, officers found a blank-firing pistol, a BB gun, a knife and brass knuckles. The computing student had watched explosions videos on YouTube. A picture of Smith found on a laptop was labeled "2016 an Islamic State fighter."

A former altar boy, Smith confessed to an interest in Islam but denied being an extremist. He said he left the device on the subway as a prank.

Sentencing was adjourned until May 26.

More old people than young in Canada

TORONTO -- For the first time in Canada's history, there are more senior citizens than children.

The government's Statistics Canada agency said Wednesday that new census figures show there are now 5.9 million Canadians age 65 and older. They outnumber the 5.8 million children age 14 and under.

The first of the post-World War II baby boomers born from 1946-65 began turning 65 in 2011, and many have now retired.

The number of Canadians who are 65 or older grew 20 percent between 2011 and 2016. And 8,230 Canadians reached the age of 100 last year, making them the fastest-growing segment.

The agency said that despite the recent acceleration in aging, Canada has a lower proportion of senior citizens -- 16.9 percent -- than any other Group of Seven country except the U.S, which is at 14.5 percent. Italy and Germany are over 21 percent, and Japan is at 25.1 percent.

But by 2031, the agency says, 23 percent of Canadians could be 65 or older, while the proportion of children 14 and younger could remain similar to the 2016 level of 16 percent.

A Section on 05/04/2017