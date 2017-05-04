Home / Latest News /
Affidavit: Ex-Arkansas police officer accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
This article was published today at 11:16 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A former Hot Springs police officer is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl on multiple occasions beginning earlier this year.
The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported that Paul Henry Allen, 41, was arrested Wednesday by the Malvern Police Department and transported to Garland County, where he was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies.
Allen resigned Tuesday from the Hot Springs Police Department, one day before his arrest on four counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to the newspaper.
Hot Springs Police Chief Jason Stachey said in a statement that the Garland County sheriff’s office and the Arkansas State Police's Crimes Against Children division continue to investigate the accusations "to ensure complete objectivity and transparency."
The reported sexual abuse started Jan. 6 at a location in Garland County, according to the affidavit filed in Garland County District Court.
The girl told authorities that Allen on more than one occasion touched her inappropriately.
The newspaper, citing text messages reviewed by investigators, said Allen admitted to touching the girl's buttocks "four or five times." The former police officer also reportedly said he was "f***ing sick" and "sorry for what he did," adding that he didn't want to go to prison.
Allen joined the Hot Springs Police Department in May 2005 and had achieved the rank of officer first class, according to the Sentinel-Record.
Garland County jail records show Allen was released on $10,000 bail. He is set to appear May 15 in district court.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Affidavit: Ex-Arkansas police officer accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Pearl1988 says... May 4, 2017 at 11:35 a.m.
This POS thug needs to be put into the General Prison population & let the prisoners sexually assault him, so he can feel his victim's pain!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.