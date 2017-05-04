Home / Latest News /
Arkansas governor announces winners in coding competition
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:40 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Teams of students from the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts have finished first and second in a statewide computer coding competition.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that Carson Cato, Brandon Cox and Jackson Gregory from the school placed first in the Governor's All-State Coding Competition and will each receive a $2,000 scholarship. Martin Boerwinkle, Brock Davis and Joe Sartini from the school placed second and each received a $1,000 scholarship.
Mason Brown, Gregory Maddra and Noah Wehn from Springdale Har-Ber High School placed third and each received $500 scholarships. The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts will also receive a $20,000 award for producing the competition's winning team.
Verizon contributed $40,000 for the competition and said it would contribute $50,000 to sponsor the second year.
