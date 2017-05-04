Arkansas man killed in motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

An Arkansas man was killed after his motorcycle veered off a state highway in Pulaski County Tuesday night, authorities said.

Timothy A. Pray of Mayflower was riding a 2011 Kawasaki north on Arkansas 365 near an intersection with Springer Road in Maumelle shortly before 10 p.m., Arkansas State Police said.

The vehicle veered off the road and into a ditch where it eventually stopped, police said. Pray, 53, suffered fatal injuries.

No one else was hurt in the wreck. Police said conditions were clear and dry at the time.

Pray's death is the 158th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.