Arkansas man killed in tree-cutting accident, police say

A 68-year-old Arkansas man was killed Tuesday when he fell from bucket truck while cutting trees in Ashdown, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Tommy Green, a local landscaper and tree trimmer, died at the scene, a home on Pecan Street, the newspaper reported.

The Ashdown police chief told the Gazette the truck's bucket was 45 to 50 feet in the air near a topped-off pine tree when officers arrived after 11:20 a.m.

"According to a witness, Green was in the bucket lift with a chain saw," Chief Mark Ardwin said. "After the treetop was cut, it started to fall and hit other trees. It rebounded and struck the boom on the truck, causing him to be ejected from the bucket."

