Arkansas sheriff's deputy resigns; no criminal charges to be filed after investigation

A lieutenant with the Johnson County sheriff's office who had been suspended pending an investigation has resigned, authorities said.

Sheriff Larry Jones said in a statement Wednesday that Lt. Jeff Wood resigned effective Friday.

The sheriff's office announced on March 27 that a deputy had been suspended with pay pending an Arkansas State Police investigation. A state police spokesman acknowledged a probe "involving allegations against a sheriff’s deputy" but declined to release specifics.

In the statement Wednesday, Jones said the investigation concluded and was sent to the prosecutor, who "declined to pursue criminal charges."

A state police spokesman didn't immediately reply to a request for the report filed in the investigation.