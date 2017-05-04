Arkansas woman accused of shooting at teen; she claims boy was sexually assaulting dog

A Northwest Arkansas woman is accused of shooting at a 14-year-old boy she said was attempting to sexually assault a dog, court filings show.

Kerri Lenkerd, 40, of Centerton was arrested April 25 on a charge of aggravated assault after the reported shooting April 17, according to an affidavit filed in Benton County Circuit Court.

Lenkerd told a detective with the Centerton Police Department that after hearing her dogs barking, she looked out her bedroom window to find that the teenager was “sexually assaulting the neighbor’s dog” while wearing boxers.

At that point, the woman reportedly got a gun from her safe, approached the boy outside and demanded that the teenager get on the ground.

The boy then jumped a fence. Lenkerd followed and at one point fired the gun “into the grass to scare him,” the affidavit states.

Lenkerd later went inside with the gun and called authorities, the detective wrote.

Centerton police said the teenager spoke with a detective the next day.

During the interview, the boy said Lenkerd pointed the gun directly at him and he jumped the fence in an effort to avoid her.